Andrews was 6 of 8 from 3-point range as Baylor finished 13 of 29 (45%) from deep. Ja’Mee Asberry scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 beyond the arc.
Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six as the pair combined to go 6 of 25 from the field.
Baylor closed the first half on a 14-3 run for a 37-17 halftime lead. Andrews had two of the Bears’ four 3-pointers during that stretch.
BIG PICTURE
Morehead State: The shooting struggles were at their worst in the third quarter, when the Eagles made just 1 of 16 from the field and were outscored 25-3 for a 60-22 deficit.
Baylor: The bigger Bears dominated on the glass with a 47-28 edge in rebounding, but they had a rough night offensively against an overmatched opponent with 13 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Morehead State: At Evansville on Dec. 11.
Baylor: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.
