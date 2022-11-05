No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3.

The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two games in front of the Orange, No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 North Carolina State in the division with two league games remaining.