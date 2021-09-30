KEY MATCHUP
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa vs. the Iowa secondary. Tagovailoa has taken advantage of a strong receiving group to lead the Big Ten with 1,340 yards passing. He’s also thrown 10 touchdowns with only one interception, and the Terrapins’ passing game makes them a threat to pull off an upset in a game like this. Iowa’s defense leads the conference with six interceptions so far. The Hawkeyes also lead the nation with 70 interceptions since 2017.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Iowa: RB Tyler Goodson has 11 rushing touchdowns in the last 10 games. He ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns in a Sept. 18 win over Kent State.
Maryland: DL Sam Okuayinonu has four sacks already, and the Terps lead the conference with 16.
FACTS & FIGURES
Iowa has won 10 games in a row dating to last year. QB Spencer Petras is 10-2 as a starter. ... The last time the Hawkeyes started 5-0 was in 2015, when they went 12-0 but eventually lost in the Big Ten title game. ... Maryland WR Dontay Demus has caught a pass in 26 straight games and leads the Big Ten with 446 yards receiving. ... Terps RB Tayon Fleet-Davis is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. ... Maryland hasn’t beaten a top-five team since a victory over No. 5 Florida State in 2004.
