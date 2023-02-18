No. 5 Kansas hosts No. 9 Baylor after Cryer's 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -5.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor visits the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks after LJ Cryer scored 26 points in Baylor’s 79-67 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-1 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Wilson averaging 6.7.

The Bears are 9-4 in conference matchups. Baylor averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Keyonte George is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

