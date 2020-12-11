They largely cruised from the opening minute, unlike their last time out, when coach Bill Self’s crew needed Creighton’s best player to miss a free throw in the final seconds to avoid going to overtime with the No. 8 Bluejays.

Wanjang Tut scored 14 points for the Mavericks (2-5).

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 98, NEBRASKA 74

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska.

The Bluejays (4-1) weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.

Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers (3-3) and leads the series 28-26. The Bluejays have won 13 straight regular-season home games against their in-state rival since losing in Omaha in 1995.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 26 points. The Huskers committed 25 turnovers, and Creighton converted them into 38 points.

NO. 9 VILLANOVA 76, GEORGETOWN 63

WASHINGTON — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Villanova past Georgetown in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (5-1) trailed by 18 early in the first half at Georgetown’s empty on-campus gym — a surprising deficit considering Villanova was a 11 1/2-point road favorite.

Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s early in the second that pulled Villanova within seven and another 3 that it at 50. Daniels hit one more 3 to give the Wildcats the lead.

Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (2-3) with 16 points.

NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 62, NORTH TEXAS 50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean McNeil scored 15 points and West Virginia rallied in the second half to beat North Texas.

The Mountaineers (5-1) trailed by eight points at halftime, then scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control. Taz Sherman added 13 points, and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds.

Javion Hamlet scored 15 points for North Texas (1-3).