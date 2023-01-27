No. 5 Kansas State plays Florida after Nowell's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas State hosts the Florida Gators after Markquis Nowell scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 80-76 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The Wildcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Gators are 3-2 on the road. Florida ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 15.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the last 10 games for Florida.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article