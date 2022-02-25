The Jayhawks are 12-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 83-59 on Feb. 5. Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.
Agbaji is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.