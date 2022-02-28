The Jayhawks are 12-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in one-possession games.
The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.
Agbaji is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Christian Braun is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.
