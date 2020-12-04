Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game.
The Cardinals extended the advantage to 101-50 after three quarters, crossing the century mark in the final seconds of the third.
Darrione Rogers scored 25 points for DePaul (1-2).
NO. 10 OREGON 82, COLORADO 53
EUGENE, Ore. — Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school record for consecutive victories with 22, beating Colorado in the Pac-12 opener.
Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.
Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer.
Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado (2-1).
