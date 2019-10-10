The last time each team was ranked in the top 10 when they played one another was in 2015, when then-No. 6 LSU beat No. 8 Florida 35-28 in Tiger Stadium. ... Florida is 4-1 against ranked opponents under second-year coach Dan Mullen, 3-1 against top-10 teams. ... After beating then-No. 7 Auburn last week, the Gators are seeking a second-straight victory over a top 10 opponent for the first time since 2012. ... Florida has won 10 straight including the end of last season. ... Gators QB Kyle Trask is 66 of 92 (71.7 percent) for 841 yards and six touchdowns to go with two TDs rushing since taking over for injured season-opening starter Feleipe Franks. ... LSU has won five of its past six against a top 10 opponent. ... The Tigers have scored more than 40 points in each of their first five games for the first time in school history. ... The SEC’s top two in yards receiving per game are LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (112.8) and Justin Jefferson (109.4). ... LSU has driven for a touchdown in less than three minutes 26 times this season.