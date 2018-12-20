Maryland forward Shakira Austin gets one of her eight blocks, turning aside the shot attempt of Delaware guard Jasmine Dickey in the first half of the Terps’ win Thursday. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Several members of the fifth-ranked Maryland women’s basketball team headed straight to BWI airport to fly home for the Christmas break shortly after facing Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.

For stretches early in the game, the Terrapins appeared to have already started their vacation, compiling sloppy possessions, missed layups and turnovers. By the second half, Maryland had rediscovered its defense and added some timely three-point shooting to pull away for a 77-53 triumph at Bob Carpenter Center.

The victory kept the Terrapins (11-0) unbeaten heading into Big Ten play, which starts Dec. 28.

“I don’t look forward to this game for a lot of reasons,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “It’s always difficult when you talk about your players coming off finals, not playing for about two weeks and kind of one foot out the door being ready for the holidays.

“So I think it showed in a lot of areas.”

In a game in which the Terrapins went 21 for 29 from the foul line and limited its CAA opponent to 29.7 percent shooting, freshman Shakira Austin received the lion’s share of the accolades from Frese, who inserted the 6-foot-5 center into the starting lineup for the first time.

Austin responded by flirting with a triple-double, finishing with game highs of 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight of Maryland’s 10 blocks. Her block total matched a school record. She notched her second straight double-double and third in four games.

“I was pretty excited,” Austin, a McDonald’s all-American, said of her first start. “I was waiting for this day to come. I stayed in the gym. I was like, ‘I’m not going to let anything affect my game. I’m just going to keep playing me,’ and it paid off today, and it definitely showed.”

Austin was part of a burst in the third quarter that bumped Maryland’s lead to 47-32 when Taylor Mikesell made a three-pointer with 5:06 to play. The freshman guard made all four of her three-point attempts in the second half, including a pair to open the fourth quarter that put the Terrapins up, 62-43.

Mikesell scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half, and junior guard Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds to help Maryland improve to 13-0 all-time against the Blue Hens (4-7).

Makeda Nicholas scored a team-high 12 points for Delaware, which managed to remain reasonably close in rebounding with the three-time Big Ten champions despite a considerable size disparity.

Maryland finished with a 55-46 rebounding advantage, but only 24-22 on the offensive glass. The Terrapins entered the game with a plus-17.2 rebounding margin, the third-best in the country.

“Obviously not the outcome we wanted, but like I told our team, I thought they fought today,” said Blue Hens second-year coach Natasha Adair, formerly the coach at Georgetown. “This is a group that’s learning how to fight through some bumps in the road, some adversity.”

Maryland went into halftime with a 35-23 lead, scoring six straight points before intermission after the Blue Hens had closed within six points late in the quarter.

Included in that burst was a three-pointer from Mikesell, marking Maryland’s first field goal from beyond the arc after it had missed its first 11 attempts.

“We had a strong talk at halftime,” Frese said. “I do think we were kind of amped up to play. It had been a couple weeks, and you saw we were letting it go as soon as we got it. Just as we continue to keep building this team, I appreciate and like the response after halftime.”

Getting to the foul line in the early going compensated for the poor performance from three-point range. Maryland attempted 10 foul shots in the first quarter during which it opened an 18-8 lead that included a 16-2 surge.

The run followed a collision in which Austin accidentally got smacked in the mouth with 6:36 to go. The centerpiece of Maryland’s highly regarded freshman class required minor medical attention from the athletic training staff before reentering to shoot a pair of foul shots.

“Today was a great way for us to be able to lead into Big Ten play, especially with the physicality of Delaware,” said Maryland senior forward Stephanie Jones, who had 15 points and eight rebounds. “And so I’m excited for us to be able to start, and I think we’re on the path to where we want to be.”