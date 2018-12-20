Maryland forward Shakira Austin, right, blocks a shot attempt by Delaware guard Jasmine Dickey in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Newark, Del. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

NEWARK, Del. — Shakira Austin had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Kaila Charles added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 Maryland beat Delaware 77-53 on Thursday to improve to 11-0.

Stephanie Jones and Taylor Mikesell each had 15 points for the Terrapins, with Mikesell hitting five 3-pointers.

Makeda Nicholas had 12 points for Delaware (4-7) before leaving with an injury with 7:28 to play. The Blue Hens are 0-13 against the Terrapins.

Maryland had a 16-2 run to take a 24-10 lead with 7:29 left in the second quarter. The Blue Hens cut it to 27-21 with 2:56 remaining in the first half, but never got closer. They trailed 56-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams struggled from the 3-point line, combining to miss 17 shots until Mikesell hit one with 2:06 left in the first half.

Due to final exams and the holidays, Maryland had been off since Dec. 10, and won’t play again for another eight days.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Finished undefeated in conference play and began the season with 11 straight wins for the second time in three seasons. Two years ago, the Terrapins opened 12-0.

Delaware: Hadn’t hosted a ranked opponent since March 26, 2013, when it beat No. 13 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Opens Big Ten play at Penn State on Dec. 28

Delaware: Hosts Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 28

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.