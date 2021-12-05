Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. A Butkus Award semifinalist, he led the Cowboys with 112 tackles, including 14 for loss.
NOTABLE
Notre Dame: The Irish have not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz. They lost 31-14 to Alabama in last year’s Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame won its final seven games this season.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 16 straight seasons, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak. They have won four of their past five bowl games.
LAST TIME
First meeting
BOWL HISTORY
Notre Dame: Fifth straight bowl appearance, 40th overall.
Oklahoma State: Fifth trip to a New Year’s Six bowl since 2010, 32nd overall.
