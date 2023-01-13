No. 5 Tennessee and Kentucky meet for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces No. 5 Tennessee in SEC action Saturday. The Volunteers have gone 8-0 at home. Tennessee has a 12-2 record against opponents above .500. The Wildcats are 1-3 in SEC play. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 10.9.

The Volunteers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

