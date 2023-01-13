No. 5 Tennessee and Kentucky meet for conference

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC)
The Volunteers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.
Tshiebwe is averaging 16 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.
Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.