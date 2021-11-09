Jones is in his sixth season in the Texas program. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and sat out the rest of that season, then played only two games of the 2018-2019 season. He was granted two medical redshirts, and because NCAA rule changes caused by the pandemic, he would still have another season of eligibility next year. He led Texas in scoring last season with 14.6 points per game. He’ll turn 24 in December.