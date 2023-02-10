No. 5 Texas hosts Johnson and West Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the No. 5 Texas Longhorns after Kedrian Johnson scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-71 win against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Longhorns are 13-1 on their home court. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.1 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.0.

The Mountaineers are 4-7 in Big 12 play. West Virginia scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is averaging 17 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Erik Stevenson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 14.6 points. Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

