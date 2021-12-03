Following the forfeit, UCLA is 2-0 in the Pac-12 and remains 7-1 overall. Washington is 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the league.
The Huskies were previously forced to postpone their game scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.
The cancellation means UCLA won’t play again until Dec. 11 at Marquette. The Bruins last played Wednesday, beating Colorado at home in their Pac-12 opener.
Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga.
