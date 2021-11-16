The Bison shot with the type of accuracy that should have put them in better position to beat the Wildcats, who were unsurprisingly a heavy favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Howard made 11 straight shots in the first half and still couldn’t take the lead. Tai Bibbs hit a 3 for the 11th straight make and that only brought the Bison within 39-35, yet echoed reminders for Villanova of a November 2018 home loss to Furman.