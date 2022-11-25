No. 5 Virginia hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Pollard's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -28.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-59 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

Virginia finished 11-7 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 60.1 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 6-8 in MEAC action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

