No. 6 Arizona beats Washington State 63-58 to split series

PULLMAN, Wash. — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night.
Justin Powell and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 15 points for Washington State. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and made just four 3-pointers.
Arizona broke out of a scoring slump midway through the second half, scoring on five straight possessions to open a double-digit lead. The Wildcats overcome 16 turnovers and a sub-par shooting night.
UP NEXT
Arizona: At Washington on Saturday.
Washington State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.
___
