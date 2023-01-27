The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
No. 6 Arizona beats Washington State 63-58 to split series

January 27, 2023 at 1:44 a.m. EST
Washington State guard Justin Powell drives while defended by Arizona guard Cedric Henderson Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Arizona won 63-58. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night.

Kerr Kriisa added 15 points to help Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) split the season series with the Cougars (9-13. 4-7).

Washington State beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time when it upset the Wildcats 74-61 in Tucson this month. The Cougars ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with the biggest victory of Kyle Smith’s coaching tenure.

Justin Powell and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 15 points for Washington State. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and made just four 3-pointers.

Arizona broke out of a scoring slump midway through the second half, scoring on five straight possessions to open a double-digit lead. The Wildcats overcome 16 turnovers and a sub-par shooting night.

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

