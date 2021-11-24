D.J. Horne had 20 points to lead the Sun Devils (2-3), including a jumper and a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 2 1/2 minutes. Arizona State led by six early and was tied with 8 1/2 minutes left in the half, only to see Baylor put together a 19-4 burst — highlighted by 3s from James Akinjo, Adam Flagler and freshman Kendall Brown — to take a 42-27 lead.
The Sun Devils never got within single digits again.
While knocking down shots against Baylor’s defense was a challenge, Arizona State didn’t help itself with 15 turnovers that led to 16 points and 15 more shots for the Bears, who had eight turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State: It’s been a bumpy start for the Sun Devils, with two early losses by a combined three points. They lost a game on a three-quarter-court heave to UC Riverside on Nov. 11, followed by a defeat at San Diego State on Saturday. And sophomore Marcus Bagley (10.0 points) didn’t travel to The Bahamas due to a lingering knee issue. Arizona State was trying for its first win against a ranked nonconference opponent since beating top-ranked Kansas in December 2018.
Baylor: The Bears are back in the tournament for the first time since winning it in 2016 and boast a reshaped lineup after losing four starters, including No. 9 overall NBA draft pick Davion Mitchell. Coming off Saturday’s blowout win against Stanford, they had relatively little trouble stretching out the lead on another Pac-12 team.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: The Sun Devils face Syracuse, which lost to VCU earlier Wednesday, in Thursday’s consolation bracket.
Baylor: The Bears face VCU in Thursday’s semifinals.
