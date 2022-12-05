No. 6 Baylor plays Tarleton State, seeks 5th straight home win

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2)
The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.
Freddy Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 11.5 points for Tarleton State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.