No. 6 Baylor plays Tarleton State, seeks 5th straight home win

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Baylor will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears play Tarleton State. The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Baylor has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.

Freddy Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 11.5 points for Tarleton State.

