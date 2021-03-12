Baylor has scored at least 90 in its last three games and has won 10 of its last 11 by double digits.
Tavy Diggs led TCU (10-15) with 22 points.
NO. 8 MARYLAND 85, NORTHWESTERN 52
INDIANAPOLIS — Alaysia Styles scored 15 points and Maryland routed Northwestern to reach the Big Ten title game.
The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face Iowa in the championship game Saturday. Maryland nearly doubled Northwestern in shooting efficiency, hitting 59% to the Wildcats’ 30%.
Veronica Burton had 14 points for Northwestern (15-8).
and six assists for the Wildcats and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points.
NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 70, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 59
MOLINE, Ill. — Brice Calip scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half to help Missouri State beat Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Lady Bears (21-2) will face Bradley in the semifinals Saturday. Missouri State was undefeated in conference regular-season play for the first time in program history.
Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with 18 points.
NO. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 59, LIPSCOMB 44
KENNESAW, Ga. — Aaliyah Stanley hit six 3-pointes and scored 25 points and Florida Gulf Coast won its 24th straight game, beating Lipscomb to reach the Atlantic Sun championship game.
Florida Gulf Coast (25-2) will face the Liberty-North Florida winner for the title Sunday.
Dorie Harrison scored 13 points for Lipscomb (12-10).
