Coach Kim Mulkey says Baylor is ecstatic to have the 6-foot-4 Cox back and is a more confident team with her on the floor.

Mulkey said Cox still has to work to get back in shape, but added, “Lauren can play on one leg and be out of shape and be better than a majority of the people in the country.”

Cox had double-doubles in each of Baylor’s first two games, her last on Nov. 8, before an MRI showed a stress reaction to the second metatarsal on her right foot.

The Lady Bears are playing only their third game in December on Monday, and that will be the last game before opening Big 12 play Jan. 4 at Oklahoma. They then play at No. 1 UConn on Jan. 9.

Mulkey said Cox was cleared to play before their last game, on Dec. 18, but with only a short gap between final exams and a Christmas break, they opted for additional rest and recovery time.

