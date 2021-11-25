Sarah Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry each scored 10 points for Baylor (4-1). Smith, who was 8 of 16 from the field, secured her fourth consecutive double-double of the season. Queen Egbo was 0 for 9 from the field but grabbed eight boards.
Baylor was coming off a 79-76 loss to No. 3 Maryland in which Smith tied her career-high with 30 points to go with 15 rebounds. It marked the third 30/15 performance of her career.
Kendell Heremaia scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Fordham (3-2). She left the game with an apparent knee injury with 8:20 left in the fourth. Anna DeWolfe had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Both teams play again on Friday, with Baylor taking on Arizona State and Fordham playing Houston.
