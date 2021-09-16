Clemson is 31-1 in its last 32 league games. The lone loss came a season ago at Notre Dame when the Irish joined the conference during the COVID-19 impacted season. ... Clemson has won 29 straight games at home, the longest active streak in college football. ... The schools first met in 1898 and 1899 with neutral-site games in Augusta, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina. The only other game not played on either of the two campuses came at the 2009 ACC title game played in Tampa, Florida. ... The Yellow Jackets have allowed 174 points to Clemson in the teams’ past three meetings. ... Clemson’s defense has not allowed a touchdown in its first two games. The last time it accomplished that in three straight games was 1990 against Appalachian State, Duke and Georgia. ... Lyn-J Dixon had a TD catch last week. Should he catch one against the Yellow Jackets, he’d be the first Clemson tailback to do that since current Tigers RB coach C.J. Spiller against Florida State and North Carolina State in 2009.