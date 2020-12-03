The Gators have won 14 of the last 15 meetings, including three in a row. Florida LB James Houston may have summed up his team’s recent run best, saying, “I personally never really played a Tennessee team that was too competitive against us.” ... Dan Mullen is unbeaten in seven games against Tennessee, going 4-0 as Florida’s offensive coordinator (2005-08), winning his only game against the Vols while at Mississippi State (2012) and bringing a two-game streak into Knoxville as Florida’s head coach. ... These teams played in September the past 18 straight years, and this will be the first December game in the series since 2001 when that game was postponed by 9/11. ... Four of the last six games were decided by 10 points or less. Florida has won the last two by double-digits. ... Tennessee will play its first game at Neyland Stadium in 42 days. ... Capacity will be at approximately 25%, and 23,394 attended the Alabama-Tennessee game in October. ... Tennessee dismissed outside linebacker Kivon Bennett from the team Tuesday hours after he was arrested.