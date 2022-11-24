No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland State Vikings meet

Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Portland State finished 14-17 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.