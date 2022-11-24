No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland State Vikings meet

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1)
Portland, Oregon; Friday, 12:30 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -27.5; over/under is 161.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.
Portland State finished 14-17 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.