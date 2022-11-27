No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2)
The Musketeers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Timme is shooting 65.0% and averaging 20.7 points for Gonzaga.
Souley Boum is shooting 54.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 14.8 points for Xavier.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.