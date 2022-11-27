No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 14.0.

The Musketeers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Timme is shooting 65.0% and averaging 20.7 points for Gonzaga.

Souley Boum is shooting 54.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 14.8 points for Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

