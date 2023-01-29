No. 6 Indiana nets 11 3s in 91-68 win over Rutgers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 21 points and No. 6 Indiana shot 61% from 3-point range to beat Rutgers 91-68 on Sunday. Four Hoosiers scored in double digits, including Sydney Parrish with 17 and Yarden Garzon with 14, including four 3-pointers. Berger also added seven assists for Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten), and Parrish and Holmes had six rebounds each.

Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers (9-14, 3-8) with 25 points and Kai Carter scored 13 off the bench.

Berger’s 21 points were a season high, and her three 3s were more than she had made combined since returning from a knee injury on Jan. 8.

Rutgers outshot Indiana in the first and had a five-point lead in the second, but Indiana responded with an 11-0 run and never trailed again. Indiana outscored Rutgers in each of the final three quarters, including a 33-20 advantage in the second.

Advertisement

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had a heavy advantage in offensive rebounds, 10-2, leading to 12 second-chance points, but their offense couldn’t keep pace with Indiana.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have spurred plenty of runs with defense, but proved Sunday they could do it on offense, too.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Feb. 5.

Indiana: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article