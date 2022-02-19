Iowa State hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining.
A 3-pointer from Aubrey Joens extended the margin to 31-16 early in the second period. Skylar Vann and Madi Williams each had 10 points in the first half, helping the Sooners pull within 43-33 at the break.
The Cyclone lead eventually grew to 62-41 as Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively. The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and made just four of their first 21 shots from behind the 3-point arc.
Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5) entered Saturday averaging 85.3 points per game, which ranked second nationally.
A layup from Nyamer Diew gave Iowa State a 71-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State and Baylor continue to be co-leaders in the Big 12. The No. 7 Bears (21-5, 11-3) assured themselves of at least a share of first place in the conference by beating TCU 78-59 earlier Saturday.
UP NEXT
Iowa State faces another Big 12 challenger when it travels to Kansas for a Wednesday matchup.
Oklahoma visits last place Texas Christian on Wednesday.
___