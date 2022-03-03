The Bears play Iowa State in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

Emanuel Miller scored 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-9). Damion Baugh finished with 14 points.

The Jayhawks were clinging to a 71-68 lead when the Horned Frogs forced a shot-clock violation with eight seconds left in the game. Miles tried to go to the rim for a layup but was blocked by Harris, and the ball landed in the hands of teammate Jalen Wilson, who made one of two free throws to put the game away.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 84, TEMPLE 46

HOUSTON — Fabian White Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds and Houston scored the first 15 points in a rout of Temple.

White was 11 of 18 from the field to help the Cougars (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) win their sixth straight.

Taze Moore added 19 points, Jamal Shead had 10 points and a career-high 13 assists, and Josh Carlton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White each scored 10 points for Temple (16-11, 9-7).

NO. 20 ILLINOIS 60, PENN STATE 55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Da’Monte Williams made four 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 14 points, helping Illinois hold off Penn State.

The victory keeps the Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) in contention for a share of the conference title if they beat Iowa and Wisconsin loses to the Nebraska on Sunday. The Badgers have already clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title, and could win it outright by beating the Cornhuskers.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead Penn State (12-15, 7-12).

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 80, MICHIGAN STATE 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Malaki Branham scored 22 points and Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Michigan State.

Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor for the Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten).

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Joey Brunk added 18 for Ohio State, while Jamari Wheeler finished with 16 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

Gabe Brown scored 13 points, and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11 for Michigan State (19-11, 10-9).

