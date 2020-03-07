On Tuesday night, Hagans and Calipari argued on the bench during Kentucky’s 81-73 home loss to Tennessee. Hagans reportedly refused to enter the game.
Calipari tried to shoot that down any controversy on Friday.
“Look, I’ve done this before: There are sometimes I’ll go to a guy and ask him, ‘Do you want to go in?’ If he says, ‘No,’ I say, ‘OK.’ We move on,” Calipari said. “Some of it’s late-game stuff because I had to sit there when I played and there’s 25 seconds left in the game and you go, ‘OK, go in and get that guy.’
“We’ve got a young team that’s growing and learning and learn from every situation.”
Hagans, a sophomore from Cartersville, Georgia, is averaging 11.5 points and leads the team in assists and steals.
The Wildcats (24-6, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
