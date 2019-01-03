Nevada forward Tre’Shawn Thurman (0) looks to shoot against Utah State guard Roche Grootfaam (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press)

RENO, Nev. — Jordan Caroline scored 15 points and No. 6 Nevada matched a school record with its 14th straight victory to begin the season, beating Utah State 72-49 on Wednesday night.

Cody Martin and Tre’Shawn Thurman had 14 points apiece in the Mountain West Conference opener for the Wolf Pack (14-0, 1-0), one of four undefeated teams in the nation.

Sam Merrill led Utah State with 16 points.

Nevada held the Aggies (10-4, 0-1) to 26 percent from the floor. They entered averaging 81 points per game on 48 percent shooting.

Nevada and Utah State compiled the two best records among Mountain West teams in non-conference play, but this one was no contest.

Utah State held the sixth-biggest rebound differential in the country coming into the game, but the Aggies won only 44-43 on the boards. Utah State committed 20 turnovers that turned into 23 points for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada had a 30-14 edge in the paint.

After a 10-2 run pulled the Aggies to 29-25 with 1:45 left in the first half, Nevada answered with a 6-0 spurt for a 35-25 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: After winning 10 of their first 13 games with a 16.5 point differential (best in the MWC), Utah State dropped its league opener in a hostile environment against one of the nation’s top teams.

Nevada: Also won its first 14 games in 1951-52 as a member of the Far Western Conference.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Returns home to play Air Force on Saturday.

Nevada: Faces one of its biggest conference tests Saturday at New Mexico.

