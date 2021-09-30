The Sooners beat the Mountaineers last week on Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard field goal as time expired. ... Oklahoma has won 12 straight, the second-longest streak in the nation and its longest since winning 14 games in a row in 2016 and ‘17. ... The Sooners surrendered just 62 yards to West Virginia in the second half last week. ... Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler completed 15 of his final 16 pass attempts against the Mountaineers to help set up the winning field goal. ... Kansas State is trying to win its third straight against Oklahoma, its longest streak since winning five in a row beginning in 1993. ... Vaughn had his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games end at five last week against the Cowboys. ... Kansas State has 14 sacks to rank 14th nationally. ... The Wildcats had three non-offensive touchdowns in last year’s win over Oklahoma. Phillip Brooks returned two punts for TDs and Justin Gardner had a pick-six. ... The Wildcats have rushed for at least 200 yards in five of their past six games.