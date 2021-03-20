Gronowski was also 7-of-11 passing for 63 yards for South Dakota State (4-1). Jordan Meachum added 88 yards on the ground and Jefferson Lee V had 45.
Joshua Manchigiah had an interception for the third week in a row as No. 6 South Dakota State forced No. 5 Southern Illinois into four turnovers. Don Gardner picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, and Logan Backhaus made his ninth career interception.
Four different players attempted a pass for Southern Illinois (4-2), combining for 14-of-25 passing for 92 yards and three interceptions.
It was the first time this season South Dakota State did not score on its opening drive of the game after its 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
