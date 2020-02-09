Alyssa Jerome, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson each added eight points for the Cardinal, who won for the 11th time in 13 games and have won 17 of their last 18 home games.

Alissa Pili scored 12 points and Aliya Jeune had 11 for USC, which lost for the third time in four games after winning three straight.

The Cardinal opened the game with a 13-0 run on their way to a 25-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Pili broke the Trojans’ game-opening scoreless drought with just over 6 minutes left in the first quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 13-3.

The Cardinal took a 49-21 lead into halftime after shooting 48.5% in the first half and holding USC to 21.9%.

The Cardinal led 28-6 after the first quarter, holding USC to 16.7% shooting.

SEAHAWK SIGHTING

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in attendance for Stanford’s senior day. His sister Anna Wilson is a Stanford senior guard.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Any momentum this young team had after Friday’s 75-67 victory over California wasn’t enough to carry the Trojans against Stanford. The Trojans face another ranked opponent later this week when they host No. 9 Oregon State on Friday.

Stanford: Two days after their 16-game home winning streak was snapped in a 79-69 loss to No. 10 UCLA, the Cardinal left nothing to chance in Sunday’s game, coming out with the type of energy they will need to close out a tight Pac-12 title race. The Cardinal entered Sunday tied for second with UCLA, trailing first-place Oregon by a game.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts No. 9 Oregon State on Friday.

Stanford: At Utah on Friday.

