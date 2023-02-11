No. 6 Tennessee and Missouri meet in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-5, 8-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -11.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee takes on Missouri in a matchup of SEC teams. The Volunteers are 11-1 on their home court. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.1.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 17-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Volunteers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

D’Moi Hodge is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.1 points and 2.5 steals. Kobe Brown is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

