PLAYER TO WATCH

John Petty, G, Alabama: The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide’s sharp-shooting guard made 8 of 10 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a rout of LSU to keep his hot streak alive. Petty has made 17 of 26 3s over the last three games, while averaging 21-plus points. He has stepped up his play significantly since a one-game suspension. Petty also has already set Alabama’s career record for made 3-pointers since returning for his senior season to try to improve his NBA draft stock. He has helped lead the Tide on an eight-game winning streak and a two-game SEC lead entering Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Florida shot 49.2% in that romp over the Vols, who came in second in the nation in scoring defense (58.2 points per game). ... Mississippi’s 64-46 win over Mississippi State marked its fewest points allowed in a league game since 2004 and the fewest against the Rebels’ in-state rival since 1996. ... Georgia picked up its first win over Kentucky since March 7, 2013, winning 63-62 on P.J. Horne’s layup with just over a second left. ... In his four games since being cleared by the NCAA, Auburn freshman PG Sharife Cooper has averaged 22.5 points and 8.2 assists. ... Missouri held South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson, who came in on a three-game scoring tear, to five points on 2-of-9 shooting. The Tigers also shot a season-best 58.3 percent.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The weekend action for the women’s teams is also highlighted by a Top 25 matchup: No. 12 Kentucky at No. 25 Tennessee. Both teams are trying to stay within striking distance of No. 4 South Carolina in the league standings. Kentucky is led by Rhyne Howard, who came into the week averaging 20.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Tennessee’s Rae Burrell was scoring 16.7 points a game. ... Vanderbilt opted to end its season because of a mix of COVID-19 issues and injuries, finishing the season 4-4 and 0-3 in league games.

