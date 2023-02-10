No. 6 Tennessee puts home win streak on the line against Missouri

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (19-5, 8-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee hosts Missouri aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Volunteers are 11-1 on their home court. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in rebounding averaging 37.3 rebounds. Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers with 5.1 boards.

The Tigers are 6-5 in SEC play. Missouri is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

D’Moi Hodge averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kobe Brown is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

