No. 6 Tennessee seeks 20th win of season in matchup against Vanderbilt

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee will look for its 20th victory of the season when the Volunteers visit the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Commodores have gone 8-5 at home. Vanderbilt is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Volunteers have gone 8-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 56.2% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

