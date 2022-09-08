No. 6 Texas A&M hosts Appalachian State

Appalachian State (0-1) at No. 6 Texas A&M (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
KEY MATCHUP
Texas A&M’s secondary vs. QB Chase Brice. Brice threw for a career-high 361 yards and set a school record with six touchdown passes, including four in the fourth quarter against North Carolina. Now he’ll face a secondary that allowed just 91 yards passing with an interception in the opener.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Appalachian State: RB Nate Noel had 14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns against North Carolina. The performance came after a 2021 season where he led the Sun Belt with 1,126 yards rushing.
Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith had six receptions for a career-high 164 yards with two touchdowns in the opener. His TD receptions were for 63 and 43 yards, illustrating how dangerous he is as a deep threat.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Mountaineers’ last game against an SEC team was a 20-15 win at South Carolina in 2019. ... This will be Appalachian State’s fourth game in the state of Texas. ... Appalachian State OLB Nick Hampton had 2 ½ sacks and forced a fumble in the opener. ... Texas A&M QB Haynes King had three touchdowns with a career-high 364 yards passing in Week 1. ... The Aggies haven’t allowed a touchdown at home in 12 straight quarters dating to last season. ... Texas A&M is 22-4 at home under coach Jimbo Fisher. ... The Aggies are 25-0 under Fisher when leading after the first quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF