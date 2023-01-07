No. 6 Texas wins 1st game since Chris Beard was fired

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STILLWATER, Okla. — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired. Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beard faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested and was fired Thursday, with the school saying that he was “unfit” for the position.

Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which was without Moussa Cisse because of an ankle injury. The 7-foot-1 forward leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

NO. 4 UCONN 69, CREIGHTON 60

STORRS, Conn. — Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a win over Creighton.

UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East).

Arthur Kaluma had 14 points to lead Creighton (9-7, 3-2), which had won three in a row. Ryan Nembhard added 12.

NO. 20 MISSOURI 85, VANDERBILT 82

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and DeAndre Gholston scored 17 points in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt.

D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.

Liam Robbins led the Commodores (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 14 points.

Missouri hit 27 of 31 (87%) free throws while Vanderbilt converted just 8 of 12 (67%) attempts from the line.

