Villanova, Penn, Saint Joseph’s, La Salle and Temple have long had rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philly sports. The Big 5 — a name coined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports writer Herb Good — was officially formed in 1954 and the schools started round-robin play for “City Series” bragging rights in 1955. The Big 5 really took off as a basketball treasure in the 1960s when games were televised and a few years of established round-robin plays got bragging rights rolling. All the city games were played at the Palestra, the compact gym on Penn’s campus.