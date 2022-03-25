The Cougars are 15-3 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks fifth in college basketball with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Carlton averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Story continues below advertisement

Carlton is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___