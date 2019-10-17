AD

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin’s explosive and unrelenting offense against an Illinois defense coached by Smith himself after former defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson left last year. The Badgers average 42.5 points a game, eighth in the FBS, and quarterback Jack Coan has completed 103 of 135 passes with eight touchdowns and one interception.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor is averaging 137.5 rushing yards a game and also leads the FBS with 18 touchdowns — 14 rushing and four receiving. He goes up against a run defense best described as porous. The Illini gave up 346 yards rushing, including a 100-yarder against Nebraska, 332 to Minnesota and 295 to Michigan.

Illinois: Quarterback Matt Robinson, provided he starts this week in lieu of Peters. Robinson has looked steady at the helm and is more than capable of managing a game. Robinson was 16 of 25 for 192 yards and one touchdown last week against Michigan. He also ran for a score. Also watch running back Reggie Corbin, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year and is due for a breakout game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin’s current nine-game winning streak against Illinois is the longest by either team in series history. ... The Illini are 20-18-3 all-time against Wisconsin in Champaign, and 1-10 all-time against Wisconsin teams ranked in the AP poll. ... Last season, No. 23 Wisconsin beat Illinois 49-20 in Madison as the Fighting Illini couldn’t overcome four first-half turnovers.

