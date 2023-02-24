No. 7 Arizona seeks 25th win of season in matchup against Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12)
The Sun Devils have gone 10-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is 8-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kriisa is averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Frankie Collins is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.