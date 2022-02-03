The Bruins are 8-1 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jules Bernard averaging 4.3.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won the last meeting 75-59 on Jan. 26. Johnny Juzang scored 15 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 10 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Juzang is averaging 16.1 points for the Bruins. Bernard is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.