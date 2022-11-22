No. 7 Baylor takes on McNeese after Cryer's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (2-3) at Baylor Bears (4-1) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor hosts the McNeese Cowboys after LJ Cryer scored 28 points in Baylor’s 80-75 win against the UCLA Bruins. The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Ojianwuna averaging 2.6.

The Cowboys are 0-1 in road games. McNeese is fifth in the Southland giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Cryer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.0 points for Baylor.

Christian Shumate is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 10.6 points for McNeese.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

