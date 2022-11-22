No. 7 Baylor takes on McNeese after Cryer's 28-point game

McNeese Cowboys (2-3) at Baylor Bears (4-1)
The Cowboys are 0-1 in road games. McNeese is fifth in the Southland giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Cryer is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.0 points for Baylor.
Christian Shumate is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 10.6 points for McNeese.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.