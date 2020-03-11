Creighton’s next game is Thursday against St. John’s or Georgetown in the Big East Tournament in New York.
Zegarowski has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s third in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. He was named to the All-Big East second team.
A Creighton spokesman confirmed the plan for Zegarowski, which was first reported by Stadium.com.
